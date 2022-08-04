Applebury, Rose M. 1939-2022 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Rose Marie (Kuck) Applebury, 83, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Sunset Home in Maysville.
Funeral Service will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home, in Maysville, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 10 a.m., with Reverend David Castor officiating.
Christian burial will follow at the Amity, Mo. Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Rose was born in Craig, Missouri, to Frank and Margorie (Dorsel) Kuck on March 11, 1939.
She loved her family, quilting, crocheting, and raising African Violets.
Rose never met a stranger, and was affectionately referred to as "the boss" at Sunset Home. One of her favorite sayings was: "fine as frog hair split in the middle."
She is survived by her sons, Ben Leach, of Maysville, and Keith (Margaret) Leach, of Hampton, Virginia; sister, Barbara Scoles; grandchildren, Harry (Christina) Leach, Matthew (Erin) Leach, Aaron Leach, and Hannah Leach; great-grandchildren, Harry Joseph, Conner, Lillian Rose; numerous other relatives, and a multitude of friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and son, Mont.
Memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice in care of Turner Family Funeral home, Box 350, Maysville, MO 64469. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
