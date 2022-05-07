Anthony, Kathryn L. 1937-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Kathryn Louise Anthony, 84, of Albany, Missouri, passed away May 4, 2022, at the home of her son Ronnie, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Gentry, Missouri, the daughter of Homer and Anna Belle (Osborn) Sharp.
Kathryn was united in marriage to Roger Dwight Anthony on July 14, 1957. He preceded her in death April 27, 2009.
Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, son Roger Dale Anthony and great great-granddaughter Kaia Wiederholt.
She worked as a machinist for the cap factories in Stanberry and Bethany before retiring. Kathryn was a member of the Lone Star Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Ronnie (Melissa) Anthony, Albany; Larry (Shelly) Anthony, New Hampton, Missouri; Gerald (Becky) Anthony, Evans, Colorado; daughters, Kathy (Ed) Estep, Albany; Karen Anthony (Jeff Cline), McFall, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Linda Anthony, Grant City, Missouri; sisters, Carol (James) Burks, King City; Missouri, Joyce (Jerry) McCrary, St. Joseph; Mary Hunsucker, Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Charles Sharp, Holt, Missouri; 37 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the Green Ridge Cemetery, Gentry, Missouri. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Monday at the chapel.
Memorial Contributions: Bethany Health Services in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
