Anseaume, Maxine F.

Maxine F. Anseaume

Maxine Faye Anseaume, 94, of St Joseph, died June 3,2020.

Survivors: her children: Daniel Anseaume, Vicki Anseaume, David Anseaume and Julie Carey; grandsons, Kenneth Carey and Samuel Carey; two great-grandsons, Kenneth Carey and Hayden Carey; sister, Lucille Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Healing farewell and graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburg Missouri.

Online guestbook and obituary at: www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.