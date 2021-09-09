Joyce Ann Annigian, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born May 14, 1940, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Erma and Vernon Flowers. She married Mike Annigian on Feb. 27, 1959, he preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 2019.
Joyce graduated from Benton high school class of 1959. She was the owner and operator of King Hill Body Shop for 50 years, and the Annigian Auto Sales. Joyce was a member of the Sweet Adelines and the South Side Business Women's organization. She enjoyed singing, fishing and going to the Casino.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Lori Annigian; and a brother, Ronald Flowers.
Survivors include sons, Steve Annigian, Greg (Diana) Annigian, and Jeff (Cindy) Annigian; and daughter, Michelle (Greg) Gilpin; grandchildren: Brandon (Candice) Gilpin, Kathleen (Adam) Musick, Heather Annigian, Ryan Gilpin, Courtney (Chris) Munsell, and Kyle Annigian; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.