Thomas Joseph Angold, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

He lived most of his life in St. Joseph, often traveling for work.

Tom was a retired plumber from Local Union #45, something he was very proud of. He took pride in his family, who he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna (Craig) Angold and six siblings.

Survivors include: his wife of 56 years, Patsy Angold; four children: Connie Corbly, Peggy Hughes, Susan Angold and his son, Thomas Jeffrey; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.

Private Services: Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Interment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

