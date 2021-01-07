Con Andrus, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

He was born June 10, 1927, in Topeka, Kansas, to William and Laura (Robertson) Andrus.

Con was a member of Bible Baptist Church since 1971.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers; andthree sisters.

Survivors include: sister, Phyllis Miller (Earl); brother, Gale Andrus (Leona); many nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.