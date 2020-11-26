Rita M. Andriano, 81, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at a local health care facility.

She was born January 13, 1939 in Stanberry, Missouri, daughter of Matilda and John Runde.

She graduated from Grant City High School.

On Oct. 18, 1958, she married Max Andriano.

Rita worked at Clark Construction and later St. Joseph Fuel Oil, totaling 40 years.

She enjoyed traveling, working in her garden and landscaping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and was a member of the St. James Altar Society, Faucett Lions Club and Sparta Club.

Rita was preceded in death by: husband, Max Andriano; father, John Runde; mother, Matilda Runde; son, Richard Andriano; brothers: Leo Runde, John Runde, Richard Runde, Walter Runde; and sister, Teresa Price.

Survivors include: sons, Gregory (June) Andriano of St. Joseph and Steven (Caroline) Andriano of Rocheport, Missouri; brother, Bernerd Runde of Parnell, Missouri; sisters: Rosalie (Dennis) Starke, Monica Clayton, Sally Davidson, Mary (Jim) Crocker; eight grandchildren: Patrick, Luke, Brett, Shane, Nicholas, Nicole, Madelynn and Lizzy.

A Private Family Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Father Joseph Totton, Celebrant.

The guestbook and viewing will be available from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the St. James Catholic Church or Faucett Lion's Club.

Online webcast, condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.