Tammy Marie Andrews, 46, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Tammy was born Jan. 23, 1976, in St. Joseph, to Gary and Linda Andrews. She was a 1994, graduate of Lafayette High School.
Tammy loved animals and enjoyed painting, woodworking and spending time with family.
Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Linda and her grandparents.
Survivors include: her father, Gary; sister, Jennifer (Jason) Wood; nephews, Cody and Phoenix Wood and Jayben Hinckley; niece, Britney Wood; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life and dinner at a later date.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Mental Health America (MHA) for mental health and homelessness in Tammy's name. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
