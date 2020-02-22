Robert Andrew, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

He was born May 2, 1968, in St. Joseph.

Bob loved the Chiefs and Royals, but most of all his family, especially his nieces and nephews who lovingly called him "Uncle Chucky".

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara (Tiffany) Andrew.

Survivors include: his father, Leon Andrew; brothers, Raymond Andrew (Laura) and Jeff Andrew (Jerrie); sister, Molly Hufford (Bubby); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home, to help defray funeral expenses, or to donate online visit Bob's Tribute Page at www.simplifyfunerals. com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.