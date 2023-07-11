MARYVILLE, Mo. - Roger William Andres passed away on July 7, 2023, in Maryville, Missouri. Born on Jan. 20, 1939, in St. Joseph, Roger lived a life full of service, love, and laughter.
Roger attended Christian Brothers High School and later earned his associate degree. Roger's professional life was marked by his unwavering dedication to his country. He retired as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force after 22 years of service, including a tour during the Vietnam War.
Following his military career, he continued to serve his country in civil service for 10 years. His patriotism was a cornerstone of his identity, and he was a proud member of the VFW and Elk's Lodge. During high school, he had a passion for working with cars and was a member of the Road Knights of St. Joseph.
His greatest joy came from serving his country and community. He was a proud American, often sharing stories of his tours in Alaska with a twinkle in his eye. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his precious grandchildren, who lovingly described him as ornery and stubborn. Roger was known for his generosity, selflessness, and kindness. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and care for others. His love for teaching and training other service members while in the Air Force was a testament to his commitment to mentorship and leadership. His legacy of service, both to his country and his community, will be remembered by all who knew him.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen (Rodgers) Andres; his brother, Edward Andres; and his brother-in-law, Angelo Scalisi.
He is survived by his loving wife, Manuela; their children, William Andres (Sandra), Robert Andres (Teresa), and Cecilia Gallagher (Doug); his siblings, Robert Andres (Lola), Helen Jo Gilley (Fred), Sheila Scalisi, and Carol Johnson (Don); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services: 3 p.m., Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
