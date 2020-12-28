Robert D. Anderson, Sr. died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

Robert was born June 22, 1935, to Bryan and Dollie Anderson.

He worked at Artesian Ice for 37 1/2 years.

Survivors: children: Rita (Randy) Floyd, Robert (Eadie) Anderson, Jr., Roger (Brenda) Anderson; ex-wife, Sherry Anderson; numerous grandkids; great-grandkids; cousin, Melvin (Theresa) Anderson.

Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.

Interment: Whitesville Cemetery.

Memorial donations to ASPCA or Dravet Syndrome Foundation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.