Robert D. Anderson, Sr. died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Robert was born June 22, 1935, to Bryan and Dollie Anderson.
He worked at Artesian Ice for 37 1/2 years.
Survivors: children: Rita (Randy) Floyd, Robert (Eadie) Anderson, Jr., Roger (Brenda) Anderson; ex-wife, Sherry Anderson; numerous grandkids; great-grandkids; cousin, Melvin (Theresa) Anderson.
Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.
Interment: Whitesville Cemetery.
Memorial donations to ASPCA or Dravet Syndrome Foundation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.