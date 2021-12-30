Anderson, Robert W. Jr. 1943-2021 Union Star, Mo.

UNION STAR, Mo. - Robert W. Anderson, Jr. 78, Union Star, completed his journey and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at a Kansas City, Missouri hospital.
He is survived by: his beloved partner, Joyce Mercer; his son, Robert Wayne Anderson, Union Star; his daughter, Teresa (Todd) Allen, Saginaw, Texas; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren plus the 11th on the way; and many cousins and beloved friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri.
Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Union Star Cemetery, Union Star.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project and/or King City American Legion Post #132 in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
