Mary S. Anderson, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, following complications of diabetes.

Mary was born on Jan. 3, 1947, and was the eldest of 15 siblings born to Lewis and Elizabeth (Delaney) Anderson.

Mary graduated from Lafayette High School in 1965, and obtained her bachelor of science degree, in elementary education, from Missouri Western College, in 1971.

She began her teaching career with the Diocese of Kansas-St. Joseph and taught first grade at St. James School. She moved to Kansas City, in 1976, and taught at several schools there before becoming the director of religious education at St. Thomas More Parish.

After her retirement from teaching, she became a director of financial aid at National American University.

Mary enjoyed shopping, traveling and was a season pass holder for the Dinner Theatre, in Kansas City, for more than 20 years.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, John; and a brother-in-law, Steve McElduff.

She is survived by: sisters: Evelyn (Bob) Bangerter, Peggy McElduff, Carol Anderson and Connie Anderson, all of St. Joseph, and Janet (Kevin) Morrison, of Independence; brothers: Patrick, Ed (Mary Kathryn), Mark (Sherry) and Jim (Diane), all of St. Joseph, and Steven (Lisa), of Las Vegas, Bob (Lorie), of Jarrell, Texas, Mike, of Springfield, Missouri, and Bill (Joan), of San Antonio, Texas.

She is also survived by: 25 nieces and nephews; and 32 great-nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, Mary will be cremated and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the St. Mary Food Pantry of St. Francis Xavier School.

