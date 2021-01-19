Anderson, Martha A. 1929-2021

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Martha A. Anderson, 91, of Higginsville, Missouri, died Jan. 15, 2021, at St. Luke's on the Plaza.

She was born April 17, 1929, in rural Higginsville, to George P. and Margaret (Foster) Nuelle, Sr.

Martha retired in 1999 from the Marshall office of the Division of Employment Security. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She also helped deliver Meals on Wheels. Martha loved to dance. She was still attending dances as recently as six months ago.

She is preceded in death by sons, Paul and Stephen; brothers, George, Jr., and William; and a grandson, Aric Anderson.

She is survived by: sons, Gregory Anderson, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Maurice Anderson, of Lawson, Missouri; daughter, Rebecca Van Vickle (Roger), of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren, Sharon Cirillo (Mike), Laura Horsman, Amanda Jordan (Kenneth), Ben Thompson (Cari), Stephen Anderson (Vanessa), Lauren Van Vickle, Erica Moore (Brad), Seth Van Vickle (Taylor), Jocelyn McGrath (Mike), Austin Anderson, Amie Anderson; 19 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m.

She will be buried in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.kaiserwiegersfuneralhome.com.