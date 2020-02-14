Anderson, Marianne 1930-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Marianne Anderson, 90, of Kansas City, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at a North Kansas City hospice.

She was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Oregon, Missouri, to Frank and Lula (Huiatt) Sipes.

Marianne graduated from Oregon High School in 1948, and then attended Northwest Missouri State Teacher's College.

She taught in a one-room schoolhouse.

In 1950, she married John Lyle Anderson.

Marianne and John had several businesses through the years, primarily as motor home dealers east of Manhattan, Kansas.

Proceeding her in death was: her husband, John, in 2004; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Alice Sipes; and brother-in-law, Robert Whipple.

Survivors include: her children, John Scott (Deirdre) Anderson, Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, and Christi (John) Hester, Liberty, Missouri; brother, Larry (Nancy) Sipes, Quincy, Illinois; sister, Peggy Whipple, Spring, Texas; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.

Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.