Mary Joanne Anderson, 79, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Joanne was married to Jerry Lee Anderson on Aug. 24, 1963, in Springfield, Missouri.
Joanne is survived by her daughter, Leanne (Tim) Davis, of Kansas City; grandchildren, Chip (Kaitlyn) Davis and Pat (Tia) Davis, her brothers-in-law Jim and Bob; her sisters-in-law Carol, JoAnn, and Linda; her nieces and nephews; and a fat little chihuahua named Walter/Anna.
Joanne was a true and loyal friend. She is survived by several friends who were with her, and cared for her in her sickness, both in person, and from a distance. Joanne and her family appreciate those friends - whom we all consider to be extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Anderson; her parents, Eldon D. and Jo Jones; and her brother, Larry F. Jones of Springfield, Missouri.
As a testament to their love for music and education, the Jerry and Joanne Anderson Scholarship has been established to help students fulfill their passion at Missouri Western State University. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the music scholarship at MWSU. Contributions can be made through the MWSU Foundation, Leah Spratt Hall, Suite 110, 4525 Downs Dr., St. Joseph MO 64507.
Farewell Service 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, First Presbyterian Church, 301 North 7th Street, St. Joseph. Music will begin at 12:30 p.m. and visitation and a reception will follow.
