M. Joanne Anderson, 79, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Aug. 23, 1942, in Waynesville, Missouri.
Joanne was married to Jerry Lee Anderson on Aug. 24, 1963, in Springfield, Missouri.
After graduating from Southwest Missouri State (BS Ed.), Joanne pursued a career in education. She also earned a master's degree in administration from Northwest Missouri State University. She was an Honors English teacher and later the English Department Chair at Central High School in St. Joseph, where she taught from 1972 to 2001. She particularly loved teaching classics such as Alice in Wonderland, The Odyssey, Animal Farm and mythology.
Joanne was very active in the community. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she was a Deacon, tireless volunteer, member of the choir, as well as involved deeply with Children's First School, Vacation Bible School, Food 4 Kids, and many other committees. Joanne was a member of the St. Joseph Museum Board; she was a member of PEO Chapter EE, where she was a former President and Chaplain; she was a member and on the Board of Directors of the Missouri NEA; and was involved in the Prairieland Writing Project. She gave selflessly of her time with the Allied Arts, MWSU Arts Society Council, Trails West!, mentoring to many friends and colleagues, and volunteering at Edison Elementary.
The cinematic arts were one of her passions. With friends and family, Joanne would see each of the movies nominated for an Oscar, in preparation for watching the Academy Awards. With a dear friend, she formed the Film Club at Central High School. She was an ardent fan and supporter of the St. Joseph Mustangs and the Kansas City Chiefs. Music played a significant role in Joanne's life. She loved the Kansas City Chorale, the symphonies in St. Joseph and Kansas City, the opera, and - of course - listening to her husband play the church organ at First Presbyterian Church.
Whether at MWSU, First Presbyterian Church, or PEO, Joanne hosted hundreds of receptions and made her secret family recipe of chocolate chip cookies for those she loved most.
With the most generous heart, it was typical for her to invite people to their house for dinner, holidays or just because. The kitchen table had room for family, friends, and college students both local and international.
Last, but not least, Dogs - She treasured dogs, whether they were hers, a stray, or on a leash needing a good ear rub as she walked by. She had many dogs throughout her life, and they lived wonderful, comfortable lives because of her.
Joanne is survived by her daughter, Leanne (Tim) Davis, of Kansas City; grandsons, Chip (Kaitlyn) Davis and Pat (Tia) Davis; her brothers-in-law, Jim and Bob; her sisters-in-law, Carol, JoAnn, and Linda; her nieces and nephews; and a fat little chihuahua named Walter/Anna.
Joanne was a true and loyal friend. She is survived by several friends who were with her, and cared for her in her sickness, both in person, and from a distance. Joanne and her family appreciate those friends - whom we all consider to be extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Anderson; her parents, Eldon D. and Jo Jones; and her brother, Larry Jones.
As a testament to their love for music and education, the Jerry and Joanne Anderson Scholarship has been established to help students fulfill their passion at Missouri Western State University.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the music scholarship at MWSU. Contributions can be made through the MWSU Foundation, Leah Spratt Hall, Suite 110, 4525 Downs Dr., St. Joseph MO 64507.
Joanne has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
