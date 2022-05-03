John Henry Anderson Jr. went to be with his heavenly Father April 29, 2022. John was born Dec. 19, 1937, to John H. Anderson, Sr. and Mary Marie Orwick in Frazier, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Brothers; Carl, Donald, and Doyle Anderson, Sister; Mildred Fannon, Daughter; Darlene Bowman, and Grandson; Nathan Bowman.
John is survived by his wife Martha J Anderson (Chaney), Son; Darrell B. Anderson (Martha Jean), sister; Barbara Bunkowski; one grandchild; Natasha L. Roberts, great-grandchildren; Austin Roberts, Darian Roberts, Emily Bowman, Kendal Starke, and Logan Swope; and two great-great grandchildren.
John served in the U.S. Navy during the 1950's. Shortly after in 1961, John and Martha joined in holy matrimony, in Clarinda, Iowa. Together they had two wonderful children, a lifetime of memories and undying love. as well as being a longtime member of the Moila Shrine Center, Legion of Honor, Moila Country Club, Brotherhood Lodge, American Legion Post 359, and Eagles Lodge. John also spent time as the past president of the Moila Wrecking Crew.
John was a humble man that thoroughly enjoyed making sure his family was well taken care of and got as much enjoyment out of life as possible. He was a man of many hobbies: he enjoyed boating, dancing with Martha, golf, hunting, playing cards in his free time, and traveling. John was the type of man that could make you belly laugh in the most unexpected moments.
The family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Masonic Rites will be recited at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. full Military Honors will be rendered at the funeral home following the service.
Inurnment 2:30 p.m., at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
