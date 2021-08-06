ELWOOD, Kan. - Mr. Cornelious "Corn" Bernard Anderson, Jr., 20, Elwood, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
He was born Aug. 25, 2000, in Stone Mountain, Georgia, to Cornelious Bernard Anderson, Sr. and Sharonda Alicia Byrd.
Corn was a 2019 graduate of Riverside High School, where he was an assistant to his teachers and participated in football, basketball, baseball and track. He previously attended Highland Community College, studying sports medicine.
He was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and very active in his church, First Baptist Church, in Elwood. There he played drums, sang in the choir, was on the dance ministry and worked the audio/visual system.
Corn was a kind, courteous, respectful, loving soul, with a smile that would light up the world.
He was preceded in death by: brother, Cayviaan Mobley; paternal grandparents, Glady and Prince Anderson, Sr; great-grandparents, Deacon Jimmie and Claudine Byrd; and cousin, Darnell Byrd.
Survivors include: his mother, Sharonda; his father, Cornelious, Sr.; siblings, Ceynaan Byrd, Chanelle Mobley, and Quinton Elias Anderson; maternal grandparents, Drs. Anthony and Jeaneal Byrd, and Shirley Byrd Powe; aunts and uncles, Sherria Coggins (Antwan), Angela Siler, Pastor Efrem Byrd (LaShonna), Anthony Byrd, Jr. (Crystal), Joshua Byrd, Larnell Byrd (Chelsie), and Elisha Byrd (Kristin); a host of great-uncles, great-aunts, cousins, extended family, god-aunts, god-uncles, and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, Riverside High School East Campus Gymnasium, Elwood.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service, at the high school gymnasium.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.