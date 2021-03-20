Jerry Lee Anderson, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

He was born Dec. 24, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Lee and Ruth (Schubel) Anderson.

Jerry married Mary Joanne Jones Aug. 24, 1963. She survives of the home.

He was a professor of piano at Missouri Western State University from 1972 to 2007, and the Music Director and organist at First Presbyterian Church, from 1975 to 2017. He was instrumental in the creation of the Missouri Music Teacher's Association, was a founding member of SJAMTA, started the local chapter of the professional fraternity, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and the Society of Pi Kappa Lambda - Eta Mu at MWSC/MWSU, and was an involved member of the local AGO chapter during his career.

Jerry came to MWSC to teach and help develop the music department in a young, growing college, in 1972. He enjoyed sharing his passion for music with students and helping them to develop their craft. They have become successful music teachers, musicians, and directors of music all over the world.

He taught International students who came to study with him at MWSU from Indonesia, Germany, and Mexico. He was so proud of all of his students' accomplishments.

He started the fundraiser concert known as the Monster Concert for SJAMTA in 1981, which featured several pianists playing many pianos simultaneously. This has been an on-going tradition for 40 years. It began as a performance of music majors and local adult piano players, and has become an event featuring young piano students performing together.

In 1989, First Presbyterian Church renovated the sanctuary and installed a Visser-Rowland pipe organ, which Jerry loved sharing with the community. It allowed the sanctuary to become a perfect setting for performances by the St. Joseph Community Chorus, St. Joseph Symphony and countless other groups.

He established the Noontime Concerts at First Presbyterian Church, which occurred monthly during the school year, and provided a free concert over the lunch hour to showcase musicians from the area, as well as the college. This program continued for 20 years and was well received by many patrons until the program's end, in 2017, when he retired from the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors: daughter, Leanne Davis (Tim); grandchildren, Chip (Kaitlyn) and Pat (Tia); brothers, Jim Anderson (Carol) and Bob Anderson (JoAnn); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be announced later, when we can all celebrate with music and singing!

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.