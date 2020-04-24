Anderson, J. Kathryn 1945-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - J. Kathryn "Kate" Anderson, born Nov. 18, 1945, in Macon, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Cameron, on April 22, 2020.

Kate was the beloved wife of W.A. Andy Anderson. They have been happily married for 56 years.

She is survived by: husband, W.A. Andy Anderson, of Cameron; identical twin daughters, Tamara (Anderson) Penraeth, of Aurora, Colorado, and Tara (Anderson) Painter, of Glenwood, Iowa; a grandson, Nathan Painter, age 12; and a granddaughter, Tabitha Penraeth, age 11.

Kate is also survived by: her sisters, Carolyn McCartney, of Osborn, Missouri, and Janice Wolff, of Warrensburg, Missouri; and brother, Robert Hamby, of Monroe, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by: a daughter, Angela Marie Anderson, who died at birth; her father, Robert M. Hamby; and mother, Georga Hamby.

Kate started as an EMT on the North Harrison Ambulance District, in Eagleville, Missouri in 1976. She became a paramedic and started working for the Rev. Noel T. Adams Ambulance District, in Bethany, Missouri. She became assistant manager and on Jan. 1, 1985, Kate became the manager for the Rev. Noel T. Adams Ambulance District, until Jan. 1, 1992. She managed the Adair County Ambulance District in Kirksville, Missouri, from 1995 through 1998, and then because of health issues, she retired.

She received many recognitions and honors for being an outstanding EMT-Paramedic. She received a plaque at the State EMS Management Conference on Oct. 30, 1997, for being an outstanding leader.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She averaged reading at least one book a week and sometimes more than that. She loved flowers and was very fond of her cats.

Private service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, for family, friends and classmates.

A celebration of life will be held later date.

Memorials may be made to the Cameron Library.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

