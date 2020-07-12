REA, Mo. - Franklin "Sonny" Junior Anderson, 73, of Rea, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at a local hospital in St. Joseph.

He was born in Whitesville, Missouri, on Sept. 4, 1946, to Franklin V. and Mildred (Head) Anderson.

He married Beverly "Ann" Perkins in St. Joseph on May 2, 1965, and she survives of the home.

Sonny loved spending time with his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family.

Sonny is survived by: his wife; daughters, Chris (Willie) Mautino of Rae, Missouri, Carol (Todd) Weddle of King City, Missouri, and Rachelle (Rob Maxon) Anderson of Rea; sister, Mary (Donald) Dysert of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Sonny was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Julie Asher; sister, Sue Noble; and grandson, Rodney Mautino.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri.

Visitation and family receiving hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Burial will be at Whitesville Baptist Church Cemetery, Whitesville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.