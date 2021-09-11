Anderson, David P. 1947-2021 Panama City Beach, Fla.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - David Preston Anderson, 73, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sept. 2, 2021.
He was born in Marceline, Missouri, on Dec. 1, 1947, to Morton and Thelma (Cannon) Anderson.
David married Marjorie Anderson on June 15, 1968, in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was an owner and operator of Anderson Brothers Heating and Cooling before retiring. David was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a founding member and past president of the Cameron Jaycees.
David and Marjorie moved to Panama City Beach, Florida, where they have resided for the past three years.
Preceding him in death, his parent, Morton Anderson and Thelma Anderson Huff; brother, Jack Anderson; sister, Martha Anderson; and two nephews.
Survivors: wife, Marjorie, of the home; two sons, Doug (Jill) Anderson, Cameron, and Matt (Misti) Anderson, Palmetto, Florida; five grandchildren, Clayton Anderson, Skyler (Dylan) Bartlett, Emma Anderson, Kylie Anderson and Libby Anderson; two brothers, Bob (Veda) Anderson, Smithton, Missouri, and John (Ann) Anderson, Hamilton, Missouri; four sisters, Rosemary (Bob) Taylor, Canton, Missouri, Joan (Paul) Andrews, Columbia, Missouri, Jane (Leck) Dougherty, Kansas City, Missouri, and Susan (Larry) Lane, Brookfield, Missouri; sister-in-law, Sharon Anderson Huck; brother-in-law, Gene Anderson; 25 nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Graveside Service with Military Honors: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Wyandotte Cemetery, Bucklin, Missouri.
Memorial Fund: Wyandotte Church & Cemetery Ceiling Fund.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
