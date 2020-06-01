Claude L. Anderson

1951-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. — Claude Leroy Anderson, 68, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.

He was born July 17, 1951 in Maryville, Missouri the son of George Leroy and Pauldena (Crail) Anderson.

Leroy lived most of his life on the farm with his aunt and uncle, Ben and Blondena Ault. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed spending time on the farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved aunt and uncle.

Survivors include: aunts and uncles and 8 cousins.

Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Mosaic Life Care Hospice and/or Pineview Manor in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.