Anderson, Charles W. 1931-2021 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. -Charles William Anderson, 89, of Dearborn, passed away, June 18, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1931, to Van Clayborn and Lavern (Norris) Anderson in Wallace, Missouri.
Charlie grew up and attended school in Wallace. He worked on the family farm until joining U.S. Army, March 6, 1953, serving in Germany until March 1955. Upon returning home, he helped on the farm.
Charlie worked for Curtis Palmer Quarry, Anchor Serum, Martin K. Eby Construction, Beaty Grocery Co, Missouri Pacific Truck Lines, Seitz Packing House, Herzog Construction and also helped local farmers, after his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his brother, J.C. Anderson, and sisters, Francis Williams and Helen Farris.
Charlie is survived by his sons, Chuck Anderson and wife, Jonna, and Rick Ames; brother, Marvin Anderson; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, Union Cemetery, Faucett, Missouri.
Donations may be made to the Union Cemetery Association.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
