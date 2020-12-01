Amason, Karen D. 1954-2020

CLARKSDALE, Mo. - On Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, Karen Dawn Amason, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 64.

Karen was born on November 19, 1954, in Peculiar, Missouri, to Eugene and Maxine Fannin.

Karen married David Amason on Feb. 14, 2009.

She was known for her positive attitude, and her kindness to everyone she met.

She always pointed people to Jesus and reminded them of His great love for them.

Besides her faith, her deepest passion was for her family.

She loved to travel, smiley faces, lighthouses, and tropical beaches.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Eugene; mother, Maxine; brothers, James, Robert (Bobby), and Dennis; grandson, Dominique.

She is survived by her husband, David; children, Chris and Melinda Ennis, Rick and Dianne Ennis, Shawn and Magen Ennis; her stepsons, Stephen and Alisha Amason, Daniel and Jessica Amason; brother, Mike (Bonnie) Fannin; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home, 603 Sloan St., Maysville, Missouri, at noon.

Memorials may be sent to David Amason, 603 Senior Dr. Apt.19 Clarksdale, MO 64430.

online condolences: turnerfamiyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.