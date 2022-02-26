Fallis Irene Alsup, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at a Savannah, Missouri, health care center. She was born June 12, 1938, in St. Joseph, daughter of Juanita and Charles Lotz. She attended Benton High School. Fallis married James Alsup on May 10, 1955 at King Hill United Methodist Church. She worked at HD Lee, retiring in 1995 as a Plant Analyst. Fallis enjoyed gardening, singing and playing music with her late husband, Jim, camping and sewing, especially quilting and cross stitching. She will always be remembered for calling on birthdays and singing Happy Birthday. She loved watching the children's activities and alongside her late husband Jim, she was honored as a number 1 fan of the Benton Cardinals. She was also a former member of the Eagles Lodge-Women's Auxiliary.
Fallis was preceded in death by husband, James Fred Alsup, on Feb. 12, 2022, her parents, brothers, George W. and Charles E. Lotz.
Survivors include, daughters, Brenda (David) Burgess and Lorrie (Michael) Nash of St. Joseph; brother, Thomas R. (Betty) Lotz, of St. Joseph; grandchildren, James "JD" (Brandie) Burgess, Julie Davidson (Cody Compton), Gary (Heather) Cook, Callie (Travis) Healey, Sarah (Chad) Mathews and Hannah (Mike) Logston; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Charles Lotz officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to Interserv-Wesley Center.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
