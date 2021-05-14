Alsbury, Fayetta 1929-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Fayetta Walker Alsbury, age 91, a lifelong resident of Stanberry, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by family at the Pineview Manor.

She was born the daughter of Fay Walker and Hattie Duley Walker, on May 21, 1929.

Fayetta graduated from Stanberry High School in 1947, and the following May 22, 1948, was joined in marriage to James R. Alsbury, of Stanberry.

Fayetta was a telephone operator, and later worked for Seth Redmond and Truman Wharton.

She also worked for the Stanberry Public Schools, as a cook. Her reputation in the kitchen was well-known around the town. She was a Girl Scout Leader, member of the "Stanberry Squares" Square Dancing Club and a 60 year member of the Stanberry United Methodist Church.

She is survived by: her daughters, Marsha (Lynn) Leopard of Chillicothe, Missouri and Michelle Alsbury of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Pati Alsbury of Kansas City; grandchildren: Chris Alsbury, Matthew (Katie) Leopard, Nathan (Jen) Leopard, Hayley (Tom) Brockman and Ashley Alsbury; great-grandchildren, Christina (Kendal) Bears, Jonas Leopard, Caroline and Jack Leopard and Barrett Brockman; and great-great-grandchildren, Alina and David Bears.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brother, Alfred Walker; son, Mark; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Messner Alsbury.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home, where friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanberry United Methodist Church, in care of the Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.