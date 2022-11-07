Bonnie Elizabeth Alsbury, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at a Savannah, Missouri health care center.
She was born April 20, 1950, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, daughter of Juanita and Robert Alsbury. She graduated from DeKalb High School, class of 1968. Bonnie attended Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State Colleges, pursuing her multiple degrees in Nursing. She graduated from University of Missouri with her MSN. Bonnie was a longtime Professor for the Nursing Schools at Missouri Western and Park University, retiring in 2016. She was an avid traveler, having been to many destinations and attractions.
She was a member of Missouri Nurses Association, and she traveled over seas on multiple occasions for a number of medical missions. She was also very dedicated and involved with numerous organizations supporting the Nursing field.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Jessica Alsbury.
Survivors include siblings, Butch (Dara) Alsbury of St. Joseph, Patricia (Gene ) Benton of St. Joseph, and Kathleen (Mark) Stone of Osawkie, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Ms. Alsbury will be cremated following services with an Inurnment at Bethel Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
