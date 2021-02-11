Jacquee Almanza, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

She was born Dec. 17, 1950, in Las Animas, Colorado, to Franklin and Mable (Ritchie) Miller.

Jacquee married Walter Almanza Sept. 8, 1984; he preceded her in death March 21, 2014.

She was an incredibly talented woman. She loved to sew, make quilts, paint, make china dolls, do woodworking, and cross stitch.

Jacquee enjoyed spending time with her entire family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 30 years, Walter; her parents; and sister, Nancy Kerns.

Survivors include her children, Robert Phillippe (Tammy), Tom Phillippe (Leanna), Dennis Almanza (Carrie), Misty Heins (Eric); grandchildren, Susan, Marc, Gabbie, Erica, Colby, Timothy, Kenneth, Kaylee, Hannah, Levi, Lilyian, Hunter, Kristin, Matthew, Brett, Keith, Alex; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gerrie Coil, Phyllis Locke; numerous nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Grace Evangelical Church. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

