Allison, Velva L. 1920-2020

Velva L. Allison, 99, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born Oct. 11, 1920 to Arthur and Grace (Walter) Lundquist on the family farm south of Corning, Iowa.

Velva married Wilmer A. Allison on Nov. 25, 1945. He preceded her in death on Jan 9, 2004.

The majority of their married life was spent near Trimble, Missouri, where they raised their three daughters. She delighted in being a homemaker, providing her family with a loving home.

She obtained her teaching certificate at Northwest Missouri State Teacher's College, teaching prior to her marriage and again in the 1970s.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Carla Wiegman; and her sisters, Rowena Milliken and Ila Mae Boston.

Survivors include: her daughters, Rebecca Allison and Lesa Allison; grandson, Adam L. Wiegman; granddaughter, Allyson (Adam M.) Murcek; great- grandchildren, Kisala and Orion Murcek; her sister, Arleta Westbay and her son-in-law, Larry Wiegman.

Private Graveside Farewell Services and Interment Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri, under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Noyes Home for Children, 801 N. Noyes Blvd, St Joseph, MO, 64506.

Online guest book and obituary or to donate online, visit www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.