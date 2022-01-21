Allison, Joni L. 1957-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Joni Lynn Allison, 64, of Savannah, Missouri, passed from this life on Jan. 17, 2022, with family by her side.
Joni was born on Feb. 7, 1957, to Mason Trapp and Karen Catron. She married Jim Allison in St. Joseph in 1989 and he preceded her in death in 2017.
Joni enjoyed hiking in nature, reading books and watching classic movies. She enjoyed an abundance of music all the way from Led Zeppelin to Van Morrison. She was a hairdresser for 40 years and loved it until the end of her career.
She is survived by her daughter, Bailey Allison of Amazonia, Missouri; daughter/grandchild, Kenady Salfrank (Michael) of Savannah; stepdaughter, Mandy (Buck) Hughes of Amazonia; stepson, Jeff (Jackie) Allison of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brothers, Mark Trapp of Amazonia and Roger (Teresa) Ralston of Grand Island, Nebraska; sister, Gayla Trapp of St. Joseph; several nieces and nephews; stepfather, Lawrence Ralston of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.
Memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
