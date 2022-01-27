Vickie L. Allen
NEW HAMPTON, Mo. - Vickie Lauren Allen, 68, of New Hampton, Missouri, passed away Jan. 20, 2022.
Survivors: husband, Duane Allen; son, Cori (Lenae) Allen; daughters, Leatha (Alan) Shetka; Meisha Neil; Amy (Nathan) Lambert; sisters, Sandra, Larrikin, Elizabeth, Debbie, Merlene and Leiann; brothers, Donald, Clifford and Jamie; 14 grandchildren.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Albany.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
