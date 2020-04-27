Troy Lee Allen, 50, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He was born Sept. 29, 1969, in Joplin, Missouri.
Troy married Sharon Snapp Oct. 4, 2010; she survives of the home.
He loved to fish and was a good Christian man.
Troy was very friendly and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Nancy (Ingram) Allen and daughter, Katlyn Allen.
Additional survivors include: his stepmother, Barbara Allen; brothers, Leroy and Yancy Allen; uncle, Wayne Allen; stepsons: Jeremy Thornton (Phallin), Joshua Thornton (Tammy), Jarett Thornton (Arielle), Justin Thornton (Marli); and eight grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.