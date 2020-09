Ruth M. Allen

GRANT CITY, Mo. -Ruth Marie Allen, age 78, Grant City, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services.

Burial will be in the Grant City Cemetery, Grant City.

Memorial: Grant City Cemetery, Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.