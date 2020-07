Paul E. Allen

LENEXA, Ks. - Paul E. "Woody" Allen, 78, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Olathe Hospice House.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Olathe Memorial Cemetery. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.