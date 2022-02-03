Patty Jo Allen, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
She was born Sept. 28, 1936, to John and Lizzie (Hammond) Hardister.
Patty married Donald Eugene Allen July 3, 1953. He preceded her in death July 12, 1999.
She was a member of North St. Joseph Tabernacle.
Patty enjoyed reading the Bible, singing, music, which she was a song writer and has written over 200 songs, joking, laughing, animals, visiting with her grandchildren, playing the piano, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings.
Survivors include daughter, Susan Pennock; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her beloved cat, Jingles; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals, Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family requests anyone attending the visitation and/or service to please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to North St. Joseph Tabernacle.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
