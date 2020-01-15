Allen, Opal L. 1934-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Opal Lee Allen, 85, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020.

She was born July 3, 1934, in Cameron, to Diamon and Lucy Marler.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Johnny Burnett, married 20 years; husband, Merlin Allen, married 29 years; son, Johnny Burnett Jr.; sisters: Georgia Burnett, Dorothy Riley and Betty Daniels.

She is survived by: her stepson, Rick Allen and his wife, Frances "Frankie", of Tallahassee, Florida; stepdaughter, Peggy McGinnis and her husband, Butch, of Cosby, Missouri; sister, Virginia Ellison, of Montreal, Missouri; many grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great-grandchildren; great-nieces; great-nephews; and other loving family members; and friends.

Opal had a very kind and giving heart, she will be truly missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at All Saints Anglican Church.

Interment and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date, in Cameron.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to: All Saints Anglican Church, 3945 North Monroe St., Tallahassee, Florida.

Todd Wahlquist, with Bevis Funeral Home, 850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com, is assisting the family with their arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.