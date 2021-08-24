Allen, Opal 1934-2020 Tallahassee, Fla.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.
Opal Burnett Allen was born July 3, 1934, in Cameron, to Diamon and Lucy Marler.
Opal, 85, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnny Burnett (married 20 years); husband, Merlin Allen (married 29 years); son, Johnny Burnett, Jr.; sisters, Georgia Burnett, Dorothy Riley, Betty Daniels and Virginia Ellison.
She is survived by her stepson, Rick Allen, and his wife Frances "Frankie" of Tallahassee; stepdaughter, Peggy McGinnis, and her husband Butch of Cosby, Missouri; many grandchildren; nieces, nephews; great-grandchildren; great-nieces; great- nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
Opal had a very kind and giving heart and we miss her.
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
