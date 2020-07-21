JUNCTION CITY, Ks. - Jackie (Jack) L. Allen, 72, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on July 13, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Jack was born on September 25, 1947, in Maryville, Missouri, to Roy and Ruth (Reese) Allen. He grew up in Missouri where he graduated high school. He served in the United States Army.

Jack married his first wife in 1972. Of that union came the only son, Troy, in August 1979. They divorced in 1983.

Jack lived in many places ultimately settled in Junction City. On December 26, 1989, he married Marion Dawn Heindel. Dawn passed away January 18, 2013. Since 2014 Jack has enjoyed the company of Linda Kelley until his passing. Jack worked at Fort Riley as a maintenance supervisor for over 20 years before he retired.

Jack was an active member of the American Legion post #45, VFW Post #8773, The Eagles, and the Elks Lodge #1073 all of Junction City. He was an active outdoorsman, who loved to fish, and a handyman. Most of all Jack lived for helping people. Jack was a loving husband, caring father, adoring grandfather, and a loyal friend.

Jack is survived by his loving family: son, Troy and wife Candy, of Forney, Texas; stepsons, Alan and wife Mary Heindel, of Florida, and Dennis and wife Kelli Heindel, of Milford, Kansas; three grandchildren, Jos Heindel and Tyler Heindel of Junction City, Chloe Allen, Forney; significant other Linda Kelley, Junction City; three sisters, Patty Day, Maryville, Missouri, Shirley Hoyt, Burlington Junction, Missouri, Beth Piveral, Clarinda, Iowa; two brother, Jerry (Judy) Allen, Maryville, Rodney (Reba) Allen, Skidmore, Missouri; and a host of loving family and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marion Dawn Allen; sister, Dotty Trimble, Maryville; brother, James Allen Soldotna, Alaska. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.