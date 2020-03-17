Allen, Gerald L. 1940-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Gerald Lee Allen, 79, Oregon, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He was born Oct. 19, 1940, to Thurman and Lora (Brown) Allen, in Amazonia, Missouri.

Gerald married Berneice Pfander, July 14, 1962.

He was a farmer, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Gerald was a family man and loved his little dog, Rowdy.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters; and two brothers.

Survivors include: Berneice, of the home; children: Lonnie Allen (Mendy), Lana Allen (Mike) and Greg Allen (Ramona); grandchildren: Brett (Amanda) and Megan Allen, Damon Kidwell, Neva Parry (Adam), Max, Sam and Grace Allen; great-grandchildren, Wade Allen and Odin Parry; and sister, Erma Reedy.

Farewell Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Mosaic Life Care Hospice or Mosaic Cancer Center.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.