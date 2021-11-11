Allen, Fredie St. Joseph, Mo.

Fredie Allen
Fredie Allen, 28, reunited with his mother and father Nov. 5, 2021.
He leaves behind three children; 14 siblings; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a biological mother.
Full obituary can be viewed at www.heatonbowmansmith.com/obits.
Donations in Fred's name can be made to Heaton Bowman Smith Sidenfaden Chapel to offset end of life costs. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Fredie Allen, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
