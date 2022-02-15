Allee, Douglas 1957-2022 Sheridan, Mo.

SHERIDAN, Mo. - Douglas Allee was born June 11, 1957, to Doy and Shirley (Thompson) Allee. He passed away Feb. 11, 2022, at his home in Sheridan, Missouri.
Douglas married Ruby Ann Davidson on Feb. 12, 1977. To this union two sons were born, Joshua Lee and Zachary Tyler.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother in 2018 and nephew Travis Wayne Allee in 1992.
Left to cherish his memory are wife Ruby, of the home; sons, Joshua Allee and Zachary (Lacy) Allee; grandchildren, EmmaLynn Marie, Loren Douglas and Austin Tyler; his father, Doy; siblings, Edmond (Neva), Pamela (Larry), and Lisa (Robert); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. The celebrant will be his son Chaplain Joshua Allee. Burial will be in Sheridan Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
