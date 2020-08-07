Our precious mother and Oma, Helen Alldredge, met the Lord and husband, Charles, at Heaven's gates on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Though we lost a sweet and loving mother, grandmother and friend, heaven gained an angel with an outgoing spirit and larger than life personality. Her smile, we are sure, makes heaven that much brighter. "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord". II Corinthians 5:8. There is no greater peace for the family than to know where our sweet angel is and to know she is with her soul mate, her one and only, husband Charles Alldredge and is sitting in the presence of her Lord and Savior.

Helen was born to the late Ernest and Ella (Hetzel) Belverstone on April 23, 1934, in Linton, North Dakota.

She fell in love and was married to Charles E. Alldredge on September 1, 1951, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Her love for Charles was undeniable and seen by the life they made with one another. As a military wife she followed Charles to various states and even countries, all while raising five beautiful children. Both Helen and Charles enjoyed helping with Little League and were involved in all aspects of their children's lives.

After the children were grown, Charles encouraged Helen to go back to school and with only an 8th grade education, Helen obtained her LPN license and worked as a nurse where she enjoyed caring for the elderly.

Dancing, word search, listening to music of all genres from Gospel, patriotic to western music and of course playing BINGO were a few of her favorite past time activities.

Helen is survived by: her children, Ruth (Steve) Meyer, Karon Milbourn, Patricia (Ron) Worden, Charles (Kris) Alldredge, and Malisa (Chuck) Callaway; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles.

Thank you to Carriage Square Assisted Living and Crossroads Hospice for the excellent care given to our angel the past three years. We are beyond thankful for the time God allowed us to have with her.

WE LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK OMA!

Visitation 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.