Sharon Kay Allday, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born Jan. 1, 1945, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Virgie and John Reital. She worked at ADCO Manufacturing retired upon its closing, then worked at Walmart. Sharon enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, and bingo. She was a Pentecostal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Aaron Allday; brothers, Roger and Robert Reital; sisters, Bernice Schubert and Rosezella Standish.
Survivors include, daughters, Sandra D. McClain, St. Joseph, Bobbie (Robert) Wolfenbarger, Boonville, Missouri; sons, Donald (Brenda) Allday, Everett R. (Laura) Allday and James (LouAnne) Allday all of St. Joseph; brother, Everett (Joyce) Jones, St. Joseph; sisters-in-law, Julie Snider and Ann Suggs; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Tom Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Blakely Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
