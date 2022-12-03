She was born Nov. 5, 1926, in Westphalia, Kansas, to David and Mary (Rasco) King. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School.
Deane married Timothy J. Alkire on Feb. 18, 1965. He preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2012.
She worked for Chase Candy Company for 3½ years and National Bellis Hess for 3½ years in the catalog department. She and her husband also owned and operated the former Blue Town Tavern.
Deane enjoyed bowling in her free time, a little bit of gambling and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary; her husband, Timothy; brother, Kenneth King; sister, Connie Goddard; son, Kenneth D. Sipes; stepson, Shannon Alkire; and granddaughter Lindsey Barquist.
Survivors include daughter-in-law, Donna Sipes; sister, Ima Angold; stepson, Tim (Alice) Alkire Jr.; stepdaughters, Tisha Scobee (Keith), and Cinda Barquist; nine grandchildren, Randy (Michelle), Kelly (Steve), Tracy, Carrie (Chris), Melanie (Bill), Rachel (John), Megan (Mike), Kristin; and 15 great-grandchildren, Kurstin (Craig), Kendy (Robert), Alex (Dalton), Anthony, Baret, Leighann, Lexy, JJ, Aubrey, Luke, Olivia, Sophia, Noah, Molly, and Paul; and two great-great grandchildren, Dacie and Robert.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.