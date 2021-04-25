MARSHALL, Mo. - Phyllis Alexander, 81, of rural Marshall, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.

Born Nov. 2, 1939, in Pasadena, California, she was the daughter of the late Albert Wilbur Howard and Etta Venora Smith Howard.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School in St. Joseph and received a degree in nursing from Missouri Methodist Hospital, also in St. Joseph. She was a registered nurse for 50 years, retiring in 2013.

She married Gary Roady, whom she later divorced. On Oct. 5, 2013, she married Ron Alexander who survives of the home.

She had lived in Marshall since 2013, moving from Sherman, Texas. She was a member of Eastside Church of Christ, previously a member of East Hills Church of Christ in St. Joseph and Park Avenue Church of Christ in Denison, Texas. While living in St. Joseph, she was a member of the Sweet Adelines. Phyllis and Ron loved to travel and they served on the volunteer staff at church camp.

Survivors include: her husband, Ron; two daughters, Jeannette Everett (Terry) of Sherman and Sondra Osborn (Todd) of St. Joseph; one brother, Terry Howard of St. Joseph; Ron's children: Greg Alexander (Debbie) of Sheldon, Iowa, Doug Alexander (Jennifer) of rural Marshall, Brad Alexander of Dallas, Texas and Kathi Barnes (Roger) of Chillicothe, Missouri; 10 grandchildren: Hayley Payne (Trey), Austin Everett, Caitlin Ulrich (Rob), Courtlin Neece (Blake), Madison Alexander, Nathan Alexander (Megan), Rachel Alexander, Ethan Alexander, Chad Barnes and Alex Barnes; five great-grandchildren: Miles Payne, Theo Ulrich, Lawson Alexander, Matthias Alexander and Ruby Barnes; a close cousin, Stan Howard of Smithville, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her stepmother, Lavon Howard.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Eastside Church of Christ in Marshall, with Charles Reid officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the church.

Inurnment will be in Sunset Gardens Cemetery, in Marshall.

Memorials are suggested to IA-NE-KA-MO Church Camp, in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.