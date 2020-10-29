Alexander, Norma 1941-2020

GILMAN CITY, Mo. - Norma Colleen Alexander, 79, Gilman City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1941, in Gilman City, the daughter of Scott and Lucille (Souders) Price.

On Dec. 5, 1959, she married Ronald "Moss" Alexander. He preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2004.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Norma is survived by: her sons, Wayne (Susan) Alexander, Winston, Missouri and Bill Alexander, St. Joseph; sister, Sharon Hicks, Trenton, Missouri; brother, Jim Price, Trenton; two grandsons, Clint and Scott; three step-grandchildren; and two step-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the Gilman City Alumni Association and/or Donor's Choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.