Alexander, Harold 1933-2020

RUSHVILLE, Mo. -Harold Alexander, 86, of Rushville, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 29, 2020.

Walter Harold Alexander was born on Dec. 6, 1933, to Walter and Clara (Bishop) Alexander, on a farm that he lived on all his life except when he was serving our country, in the U.S. Navy.

He was a member of the Nazarene Church in Weston.

Harold loved to garden and raised vegetables, that he mostly gave away.

His tomatoes were they best that could be grown.

He was the Patriarch of the family and much loved by everyone.

He had several cousins and lots and lots of friends.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Howard; and his sister, Laura.

There will be no funeral at this time.

A memorial service will be held when friends and family can be together.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.