Duane Allen Alexander, 88, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 30, 1934, to Lyle and Vivian Alexander in Spencer, Iowa. He attended Terril High School in Terril, Iowa, and after graduation, studied TV repair.
He served in the Marine Corp from 1954 to 1957 in the Korean War, as a morse code operator, and was discharged as a corporal.
He met his love, Rita C. Albers, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and they married on July 11, 1959. She passed away July 12, 2013.
Duane then worked at Braniff Air from 1959 to 1964 and Hamms Brewery from 1964 to 1966. He worked at TWA for 32 years as an avionics crew chief in the hangar at the overhaul base. He retired from TWA/American Airlines in 1997.
After retirement, he built an RV8 recreational airplane in his garage and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association for many years.
He loved horseback riding with his horses named Lightning and Sam, flying to many different locations in the country, and spending time with family at the cabin at Truman Lake.
Survivors include daughters, Kim Wilcoxson, St. Joseph, Debbie Alexander, Cosby, Missouri, Sherrie (Ben) Groom, Gower, Missouri; one grandson, Joseph (Tiffany) Giles, Clarksdale, Missouri; one great-grandson, William Lee Giles; two great granddaughters, Emma Clare Giles and Ellie Rachele Giles; two sisters, Dianne (Cecil) Roberts, Houston, Texas, Shirley Olson, Spirit Lake, Iowa; one brother, Curtis (Linda) Alexander, Sequim, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at a later date, Arlington National Cemetery.
For those wishing to make a contribution in lieu of flowers, the family requests they be made to the American Kidney Foundation or Mosaic Hospice Care.
A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers with Mosaic, and a very special thank you to Evan Brown, his nurse who provided such wonderful care and he loved giving a hard time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
